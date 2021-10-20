Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 463,811 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 153.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

