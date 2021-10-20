Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after purchasing an additional 379,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.