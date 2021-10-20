Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $3,766,357. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

LUNG stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.