Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $14.87 Million Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

