Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Wednesday. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 330.83 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 597.13.

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly purchased 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

