Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock valued at $829,047,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.