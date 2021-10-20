Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,499 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 250,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $263,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $193.55. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.