Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,339. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

