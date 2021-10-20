Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 7,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

