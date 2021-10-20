Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock worth $207,764,621. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

