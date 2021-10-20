Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $465.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average of $447.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

