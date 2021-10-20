Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after buying an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.37. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,309. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $4,920,722. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

