FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.76. 1,025 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $644,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $2,486,000.

