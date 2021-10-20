Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of FULT traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

