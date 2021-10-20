Fusion Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $47.67 million and $3.31 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,788.65 or 0.99644381 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,908,854 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

