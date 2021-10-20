FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $13.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

DPZ stock opened at $465.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.09 and a 200-day moving average of $466.41. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.