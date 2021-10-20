FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

