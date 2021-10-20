FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $61.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $52.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

