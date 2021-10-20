FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Issued By William Blair

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $78.27 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

