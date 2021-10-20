FY2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Lifted by Analyst

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,035 shares of company stock worth $30,698,305.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

