FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Decreased by Analyst

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ferrari in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.84. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 35.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 28.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.