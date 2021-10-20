FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Townsquare Media, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Townsquare Media in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSQ stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

