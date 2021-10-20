FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $341.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

