FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 160,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

