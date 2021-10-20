Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Marcus worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

MCS opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

