Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

