Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 505,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 52.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.