Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.