Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

