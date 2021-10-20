Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 553.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

