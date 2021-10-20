Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Unitil worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 91.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Unitil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $684.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

