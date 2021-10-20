Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $33,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,820,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GALT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,508. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $195.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

