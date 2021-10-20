Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE HE opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

