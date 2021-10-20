Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Cardlytics worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at $27,895,601.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 19,750 shares worth $1,820,895. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

