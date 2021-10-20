Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 8,105 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 120.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

