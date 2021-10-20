Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.56% of Bel Fuse worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

BELFA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

