Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $50.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 8,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $358,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.