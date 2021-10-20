Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.500-$5.500 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Garmin stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

