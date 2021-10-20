GCP Student Living’s (DIGS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIGS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of DIGS opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.99. The company has a market capitalization of £960.09 million and a P/E ratio of 140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. GCP Student Living has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82).

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

