GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GDS were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

