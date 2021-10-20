Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $103.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.44 million and the highest is $113.18 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $338.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $359.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $333.76 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $367.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.