General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 4.0% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $127,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

