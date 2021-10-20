Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 7.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.28. 26,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,462,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.