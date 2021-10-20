Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,923 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $67,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

