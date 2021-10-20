Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,356 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Ambarella worth $67,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 216,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 279.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 35.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.