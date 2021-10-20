Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,276 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $73,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MSA Safety by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

