GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

GeoPark stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 132,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $939.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 57.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 383.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 863,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

