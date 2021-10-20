George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.62

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.62 and traded as high as C$137.75. George Weston shares last traded at C$137.37, with a volume of 451,418 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities started coverage on George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$20.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.08.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. The business had revenue of C$12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.6318879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,960. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Insiders sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812 in the last ninety days.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

