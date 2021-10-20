Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GERN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 805,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,360. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

