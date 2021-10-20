Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

